Union campaign aims to improve superannuation funds for women

The ACTU wants a superannuation guarantee of 15 per cent fast-tracked for women Source: AAP

Published 7 February 2020 at 12:08pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The ACTU is campaigning for a 15% superannuation contribution for women who are often paid less and end up worse off in retirement.

On average, women retire with about half the savings balance of men and migrant women are particularly at risk if they are not financially literate.

 

