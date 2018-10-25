Unions take to the streets calling for wage growth

Source: SBS
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages
Hundreds of thousands of workers have taken to the streets around Australia to protest stagnant wage growth. Unions representing workers from across the employment sector are demanding higher wages and job stability.
