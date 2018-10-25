SBS Filipino

Unions take to the streets calling for wage growth

Union rally in Melbourne

Published 25 October 2018 at 2:50pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:31pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Hundreds of thousands of workers have taken to the streets around Australia to protest stagnant wage growth. Unions representing workers from across the employment sector are demanding higher wages and job stability.

