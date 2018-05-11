Unis move to combat sexual assault, harassment

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Unis move to combat sexual assault, harassmentPlay08:06SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.84MB)Published 11 May 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 1:45pmBy Simone WestPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian universities are introducing new measures to combat sexual assault and harassment on university campuses. Image: a scene from the University of Sydney (AAP)Published 11 May 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 1:45pmBy Simone WestPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMany are introducing mandatory learning modules, teaching students about the nature of sexual consent.Others are moving to in-person training for those in leadership roles at the universities.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom