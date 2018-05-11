SBS Filipino

Unis move to combat sexual assault, harassment

University of Sydney

Source: AAP

Published 11 May 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 1:45pm
By Simone West
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian universities are introducing new measures to combat sexual assault and harassment on university campuses. Image: a scene from the University of Sydney (AAP)

Many are introducing mandatory learning modules, teaching students about the nature of sexual consent.

Others are moving to in-person training for those in leadership roles at the universities.

