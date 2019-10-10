SBS Filipino

United Nations faces 'severe financial crisis'

Headquarters of United Nations, New York

Headquarters of United Nations, New York

Published 10 October 2019 at 12:55pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 11:50am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations says it may not be able to pay some of its 44,000 staff next month as it faces what it's calling a "severe financial crisis". By the end of September, a third of UN member states had not paid their annual dues.

