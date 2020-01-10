SBS Filipino

Unity in bushfire crisis: Filipino community helps bushfire victims in East Gippsland

Gawad Kalinga Australia, CAFOVI, FCCVI and Rowena Hansen have organised drop off of goods in East Gippsland.

Philippine Times Australia/Jason Cordi/ Sarah Fenn.Gawad Kalinga Australia, CAFOVI, FCCVI and Rowena Hansen have organised relief operation in East Gippsland. Source: Philippine Times Australia/Jason Cordi/Sarah Fenn

Published 10 January 2020 at 2:31pm, updated 10 January 2020 at 5:22pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Filipinos across Australia have united to help the bushfire victims in East Gippsland. In the coming days, Filipino community leaders from Melbourne have scheduled visits to the region to deliver relief goods.

