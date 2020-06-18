Universities propose foreign students plan as unemployment rises

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Prime Minister Scott Morrison is itching to unlock interstate travel as new figures show border closures are costing nearly 5000 jobs a week and $84 million a day.

Australia's unemployment rose to 7.1 per cent in May as another 227,000 people lost their jobs.

The worst unemployment rate since October 2001 comes as the government plans to fly in hundreds of foreign university students next month.

The new figures come as the government considers flying in hundreds of foreign university students next month.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





