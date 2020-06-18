SBS Filipino

Universities propose foreign students plan as unemployment rises

澳洲失業率創新高

澳洲失業率創新高 Source: AAP

Published 19 June 2020 at 8:38am, updated 19 June 2020 at 9:13am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Australia's unemployment rate has jumped to 7.1 per cent after more than 200,000 people lost their jobs due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison is itching to unlock interstate travel as new figures show border closures are costing nearly 5000 jobs a week and $84 million a day.
  • Australia's unemployment rose to 7.1 per cent in May as another 227,000 people lost their jobs.
  • The worst unemployment rate since October 2001 comes as the government plans to fly in hundreds of foreign university students next month.
The new figures come as the government considers flying in hundreds of foreign university students next month.

 

