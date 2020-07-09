SBS Filipino

Up to one quarter of residents in one Melbourne tower will get COVID-19: health chief

SBS Filipino

COVID-19 in Victoria

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2020 at 8:40am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A public housing tower in Melbourne will remain in a hard lockdown for another five days after testing revealed at least 53 residents have COVID-19.

Published 10 July 2020 at 8:40am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Victorian Government says it will be supporting people who have tested positive to try to relocate to other accommodation.

 

Highlights

  • Victorian health authorities estimate that up to one quarter of residents in one public housing tower in Melbourne will contract COVID-19.
  • 2,515 tests were conducted in nine public housing estates, returning 159 positive cases.
  • Those eight towers will join the rest of Greater Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell and revert to stage 3 restrictions for the next 6 weeks.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom