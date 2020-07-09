Up to one quarter of residents in one Melbourne tower will get COVID-19: health chief

The Victorian Government says it will be supporting people who have tested positive to try to relocate to other accommodation.
Highlights
- Victorian health authorities estimate that up to one quarter of residents in one public housing tower in Melbourne will contract COVID-19.
- 2,515 tests were conducted in nine public housing estates, returning 159 positive cases.
- Those eight towers will join the rest of Greater Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell and revert to stage 3 restrictions for the next 6 weeks.