Upsets Aplenty at 2016 Oscars

Published 1 March 2016 at 10:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mad Max: Fury Road has stormed through the 88th Academy Awards ceremony, winning six categories and showering a record eight Australian crew members with Oscars. Image: Host Chris Rock at the Oscars (AAP)
Published 1 March 2016 at 10:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio has won his first Oscar in his 25 year-long career for his leading role in revenge movie The Revenant.