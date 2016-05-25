US declares end to Vietnam weapons embargo

But Barack Obama says any weapons sales would still have to meet certain requirements - including those related to human rights.
Source: AAP
Published 25 May 2016 at 10:16am, updated 25 May 2016 at 3:05pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
The United States president has begun his visit to Vietnam by announcing the lifting of a decades-old arms embargo. Image: President Barack Obama and Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (AAP)
