US declares end to Vietnam weapons embargo

Obama

Published 25 May 2016 at 10:16am, updated 25 May 2016 at 3:05pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
The United States president has begun his visit to Vietnam by announcing the lifting of a decades-old arms embargo. Image: President Barack Obama and Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (AAP)

But Barack Obama says any weapons sales would still have to meet certain requirements - including those related to human rights.

 

 

 

