US Federal Government to resume death penalty

Site of last execution in the United States Source: AAP
Published 29 July 2019 at 2:23pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:08pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States federal government is to resume executing death-row inmates for the first time in 16 years. The move is drawing concern from human rights groups, who've described the move as "barbaric" and "political".
