SBS Filipino

US Federal Government to resume death penalty

SBS Filipino

Site of last execution in the United States

Site of last execution in the United States Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2019 at 2:23pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:08pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States federal government is to resume executing death-row inmates for the first time in 16 years. The move is drawing concern from human rights groups, who've described the move as "barbaric" and "political".

Published 29 July 2019 at 2:23pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:08pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom