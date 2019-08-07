SBS Filipino

US President condemns white supremacist ideology after shootings

Published 7 August 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 2:58pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States President Donald Trump has called for urgent action to prevent gun violence and said all Americans must "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy" after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed scores of people and wounded dozens. The death toll in El Paso has risen to 22 after two more victims died in hospital.

