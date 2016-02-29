SBS Filipino

US Toughens Talk on South China Sea

Published 29 February 2016
By James Elton-Pym, Ronald Manila
Top United States military figures say the US is deploying its most advanced military equipment to the Pacific to counter China's expanding presence in the South China Sea. The two Pacific powers are vying for influence as China continues its rapid development of military assets on islands and atolls in the region. Image: Ash Carter and General Joseph Dunford (AAP)

The two Pacific powers are vying for influence as China continues its rapid development of military assets on islands and atolls in the region.

 





