US Toughens Talk on South China Sea

The two Pacific powers are vying for influence as China continues its rapid development of military assets on islands and atolls in the region.
Published 29 February 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By James Elton-Pym, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Top United States military figures say the US is deploying its most advanced military equipment to the Pacific to counter China's expanding presence in the South China Sea. The two Pacific powers are vying for influence as China continues its rapid development of military assets on islands and atolls in the region. Image: Ash Carter and General Joseph Dunford (AAP)
Published 29 February 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By James Elton-Pym, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share