US urges coalition partners to boost anti-IS contributions

Published 24 March 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:51pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States has used an international summit in Washington to call for countries to contribute more to the fight against the self-proclaimed Islamic State. (IS) Diplomats from 68 member states of the coalition against I-S have been meeting in the U-S capital.

Image: Some of the foreign ministers attending the Washington summit. (AAP)

