UsapTayo: Australia or the Philippines, where do you plan to retire?

Key Points
- Older Australians will have to wait until they are 67 years old — up from 66 years and six months — before they can apply for the age pension.
- The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia says couples around the age of 65 will now need upwards of 70 thousand dollars a year - and singles more than 50 thousand... to keep up with rising living costs.
- Advice from a financial expert for migrants who recently arrived in Australia is to work as long as they can.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
#UsapTayo: Sa Australia o Pilipinas mo ba plano mag-retiro?
SBS Filipino
13/07/202317:47