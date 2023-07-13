#UsapTayo: Australia or the Philippines, where do you plan to retire?

pexels-spolyakov-16762081.jpg

Credit: Pexels / Spolyakov

Since 1 July, Australians have been required to wait until the age of 67 until they can get the age pension.

Key Points
  • Older Australians will have to wait until they are 67 years old — up from 66 years and six months — before they can apply for the age pension.
  • The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia says couples around the age of 65 will now need upwards of 70 thousand dollars a year - and singles more than 50 thousand... to keep up with rising living costs.
  • Advice from a financial expert for migrants who recently arrived in Australia is to work as long as they can.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Retirement PH o AU image

#UsapTayo: Sa Australia o Pilipinas mo ba plano mag-retiro?

SBS Filipino

13/07/202317:47
