Using forum plays to tackle domestic violence and human rights issues

'Talk to me, Wena' is a forum play about dogs and human dignity. Source: Supplied
Published 17 October 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 11:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
‘Talk to Me, Wena’ tackles issues on domestic violence and human rights. The play tells the story of a Filipina domestic helper who is unable to fly back home to bury her son because no one will be left home to care for her employer's pet dog.
