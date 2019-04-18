SBS Filipino

Vaccinating children the key to reducing the harms from flu

SBS Filipino

flu shots vaccine

Anti-vaccination beliefs spread quickly on the internet. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2019 at 11:41am, updated 18 April 2019 at 1:00pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Despite a high rate of flu cases already this year, new research shows the majority of Australians aren’t planning to get a flu shot and only 10 per cent think children should get the jab.

Published 18 April 2019 at 11:41am, updated 18 April 2019 at 1:00pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Experts say the results are worrying, with children and the elderly most at risk of contracting the illness.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom