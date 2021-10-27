Vaccination gap for people with low English language proficiency is closing

Highlights The latest figures show for people with low English language proficiency, the vaccination gap is 5 percentage points

A 50 per cent improvement on the 10 percentage point gap from earlier this year.

In Victoria, two thirds of the new case numbers are in people who have not had a first dose, and the majority of the new infections are people under 40.













Practical measures, such as providing transport and childcare support, are key ways to reduce the barriers some people face.





