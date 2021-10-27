SBS Filipino

Vaccination gap for people with low English language proficiency is closing

In Victoria, unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of the new infections and most cases are under the age of 40. Source: AAP

Published 27 October 2021 at 1:36pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Removing barriers to the COVID-19 vaccination program remains a key focus in communities where vaccination rates are lagging behind the overall figures.

Highlights
  • The latest figures show for people with low English language proficiency, the vaccination gap is 5 percentage points
  • A 50 per cent improvement on the 10 percentage point gap from earlier this year.
  • In Victoria, two thirds of the new case numbers are in people who have not had a first dose, and the majority of the new infections are people under 40.
 

 

Practical measures, such as providing transport and childcare support, are key ways to reduce the barriers some people face. 

The latest figures show for people with low English language proficiency, the vaccination gap is 5 percentage points - a 50 per cent improvement on the 10 percentage point gap fom earlier this year.   

 

