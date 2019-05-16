SBS Filipino

Vaccination urged as flu outbreak kills 17 in South Australia

A man receiving a flu immunisation shot

Two regional aged care homes have been criticised over how they handled a deadly influenza outbreak. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 16 May 2019 at 10:03am, updated 16 May 2019 at 12:50pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
The number of influenza cases in South Australia has risen to 17 for this year, 13 of which are residents of aged care homes.

This Monday, the number of influenza cases in South Australia has risen to 17 this year, 13 of which are residents of aged care homes.

According to chief medical officer, Professor Poddy Phillips, since the start of 2019, there has been 53 flu outbreak cases in nursing homes and 18 facilities needs to be locked down.

He also says that there has been 12,339 cases of influenza recorded this Saturday compared to last year's 1,348.

A 15-year old teenager has died due to influenza without pre-existing condition.

There has also been records of death in a matter of one week urging the people to get flu vaccinations for their individual protection.

 

 

