Vaccines and self-care are paramount this flu season

Sharon Sonzogna and family celebrations.jpg

Sharon Sonzogna with family in one of their celebrations in Sydney. Credit: Sharon Sonzogna

According to the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, in 2022 most children aged 5-9 years old, were affected by influenza followed by children 5 and under, and the elderly, so experts call to see their GP for the flu vaccine, proper nutrition, and self-care.

Key Points
  • Mum of two and career woman Sharon Sonzogna is boosting the immune system of her daughters for recovery after suffering from flu by increasing fruit and fluid intake.
  • The flu vaccine is recommended for children aged 5 and under, those with chronic diseases, 50 years of age and above, and healthcare workers.
  • The flu vaccine helps prevent the condition from worsening and causing complications due to the virus.
  • Common symptoms include fever, cough and cold, muscle and joint pains, and fatigue.

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

Preparing for the flu season amid COVID-19

Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise

