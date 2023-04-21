Vaccines and self-care are paramount this flu season

Key Points Mum of two and career woman Sharon Sonzogna is boosting the immune system of her daughters for recovery after suffering from flu by increasing fruit and fluid intake.

The flu vaccine is recommended for children aged 5 and under, those with chronic diseases, 50 years of age and above, and healthcare workers.

The flu vaccine helps prevent the condition from worsening and causing complications due to the virus.

Common symptoms include fever, cough and cold, muscle and joint pains, and fatigue.



