Varied paths as students across the country begin Year 12 exams

Students sitting for HSC

雪梨一間名校發生炸彈恐嚇虛報事件 Source: SBS

Published 18 October 2017 at 9:52am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:55am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Ronald Manila
The journey to sit the final high school exam in Australia - begins for many students, including those from countries with very different education systems.

Among today's cohort starting commencing the New South Wales exam version - the HSC - were migrants and refugees from different corners of the globe. 

