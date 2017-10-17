Varied paths as students across the country begin Year 12 exams

Among today's cohort starting commencing the New South Wales exam version - the HSC - were migrants and refugees from different corners of the globe.
雪梨一間名校發生炸彈恐嚇虛報事件 Source: SBS
Published 18 October 2017 at 9:52am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:55am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The journey to sit the final high school exam in Australia - begins for many students, including those from countries with very different education systems.
Published 18 October 2017 at 9:52am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:55am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share