SBS Filipino

Vegan summer BBQ food swaps

SBS Filipino

Mushrooms. walnuts, herbs, spices and liquid mixed together can be a vegan alternative to burgers and sausages

Mushrooms. walnuts, herbs, spices and liquid mixed together can be a vegan alternative to burgers and sausages Source: Getty Images/Westend61

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2019 at 11:54pm, updated 2 November 2019 at 12:16am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the summer season approaches, plans for outdoor get-togethers and picnics are underway. This summer season naturopath and nutritionist Maddie Bingham shares a few vegan alternatives that will surely be a hit at the BBQ

Published 1 November 2019 at 11:54pm, updated 2 November 2019 at 12:16am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

You can recreate your favorite snacks or meal with a
vegan diet


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom