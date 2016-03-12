Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with his Vegemite Adobo with Croc meat in Darwin Source: Chris Urbano
Published 13 March 2016 at 10:41am, updated 16 March 2016 at 11:24am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano returns to Australia and visits Darwin where he was invited to create a dish with a Pinoy-Aussie twist. His Vegemite Adobo was a hit a few years ago, this time he adds croc meat and locally sourced from Darwin. The taste? Listen in. Image: Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with his Vegemite Adobo with Croc meat in Darwin (Chris Urbano)
