Vegemite Adobo with Croc Meat

Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with his Vegemite Adobo with Croc meat in Darwin

Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with his Vegemite Adobo with Croc meat in Darwin Source: Chris Urbano

Published 13 March 2016 at 10:41am, updated 16 March 2016 at 11:24am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano returns to Australia and visits Darwin where he was invited to create a dish with a Pinoy-Aussie twist. His Vegemite Adobo was a hit a few years ago, this time he adds croc meat and locally sourced from Darwin. The taste? Listen in. Image: Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with his Vegemite Adobo with Croc meat in Darwin (Chris Urbano)

