Veterans returning from war also bring home the burden of trauma

Highlights He was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

In 2017 The Department of Veterans Affairs says there were more than 300,000 Australian veterans. Only 56% of eligible veterans and dependents were approved to receive services and treatments

As a result of his personal experience Andy Fermo with the support of his wife founded Invisible Injuries giving support to veterans suffering from PTSD

After two tours of duty Andy Fermo returned home from Afghanistan. He was medically discharged in 2010











Advertisement







"We need to continue the conversation about veterans and their mental health. While these injuries may have been resolved, it is important to remember that they can also be recurring" Andy Fermo, Veteran-PTSD sufferer





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



