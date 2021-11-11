SBS Filipino

Veterans returning from war also bring home the burden of trauma

"Lest We Forget"

Published 11 November 2021 at 4:36pm, updated 12 November 2021 at 3:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
For soldiers returning from home from war the hardest battles for many is facing the traumas they experienced during service.

Highlights
  • He was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • In 2017 The Department of Veterans Affairs says there were more than 300,000 Australian veterans. Only 56% of eligible veterans and dependents were approved to receive services and treatments
  • As a result of his personal experience Andy Fermo with the support of his wife founded Invisible Injuries giving support to veterans suffering from PTSD
After two tours of duty  Andy Fermo returned home from Afghanistan. He was medically discharged in 2010

 

"We need to continue the conversation about veterans and their mental health. While these injuries may have been resolved, it is important to remember that they can also be recurring" Andy Fermo, Veteran-PTSD sufferer

