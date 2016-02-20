SBS Filipino

Vic Govt Considers Report into Wye River Fires

Published 20 February 2016
By Gareth Boreham, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Victoria's environment minister has been forced to deny claims koala welfare stopped back-burning operations that could have prevented devastating Christmas Day bushfires. Image: Bushfire at Wye River near Lorne, south of Melbourne (AAP)

An emergency management report into how the Surf Coast blaze was handled has been presented to authorities

