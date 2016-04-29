SBS Filipino

Victims remembered during Port Arthur memorial

Published 29 April 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Julia Calixto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
20 years ago on April 28, a young Australian man opened fire on dozens of people, in what would be Australia's worst mass shooting. 35 people were killed on the historic grounds of Port Arthur by Martin Bryant in 1996. Victims were remembered in Tasmania at the site where it all began. Image: Floral tributes in the Memorial Pool during the 20th anniversary commemoration service of the Port Arthur massacre ( AAP)

