Victoria Airs 'Australian First' LGBTI Multicultural Grants

Published 17 March 2016 at 9:01am, updated 17 March 2016 at 2:37pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
The Victorian government has announced grants funding designed to support Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) communities and organisations in becoming more inclusive of people from non-English speaking backgrounds. Image: Melbournes suburb of St Kilda hosts an annual Pride March (AAP)

As this report shows, the L-G-B-T-I Multicultural grants are believed to be the first of their kind in Australia.

 

Turnbull Orders Review of LGBTQI Safe Schools program



 

 

