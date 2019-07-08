SBS Filipino

Victoria Police uncover begging scam

Published 8 July 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 5:10pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Victoria Police says it has cracked a sophisticated operation of fake beggars who have travelled from China. Police allege six Chinese nationals travelling on tourist visas and an Australian have been begging on the streets of Melbourne’s CBD.

