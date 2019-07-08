Victoria Police uncover begging scam

Beggar's bowl in Melbourne Source: SBS
Published 8 July 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 5:10pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victoria Police says it has cracked a sophisticated operation of fake beggars who have travelled from China. Police allege six Chinese nationals travelling on tourist visas and an Australian have been begging on the streets of Melbourne’s CBD.
Published 8 July 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 5:10pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share