Victoria the first state or territory in the country to re-impose COVID-19 restrictions

HIGHLIGHTS More than half of the new cases since the end of April have come from family-to-family transmission

From midnight on Sunday to the 12th of July, household gatherings will be reduced to five people, while outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10, cafes, restaurants and pubs customers limits will remain at 20 until the 12th of July

A new hardship payment of 1,500 dollars will be made available to those who need to stay away from work if unwell in an attempt to minimise the spread

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews acknowledges re-imposing restrictions will add to community frustration, but says they are crucial in ensuring containment work so far isn't undone.





"If you are told to isolate you must isolate. You cannot make your own decision because it is not your decision to make. You are putting the rest of Victoria at risk. That is not right. That is not the appropriate thing to do. These steps are necessary. They're challenging, they're necessary."











