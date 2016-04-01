Victoria to adopt family violence commission recommendations

Published 1 April 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 3:32pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Victorian government says it will adopt all of the more than 200 recommendations made by the Royal Commission into Family Violence. The recommendations call for major changes in how the state and services respond to reported incidents. Image: Justice Marcia Neave presided over the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence. (AAP)
