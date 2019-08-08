SBS Filipino

Victorian woman becomes first person to access assisted dying legislation

Victoria's parliament first to enact assisted dying legislation

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 10:27am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A Victorian woman has become the first person to access the state’s assisted dying legislation. Kerry Robertson’s children described her death last month as peaceful, after her almost decade-long battle with breast cancer.

