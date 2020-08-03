Victoria's lockdown tightens as nation battles new COVID cases

Australia is facing the risk of further outbreaks nationally, as most states and territories continue to fight against new COVID-19 infections











Highlights:





Victoria has declared a state of disaster on Sunday, plunging metropolitan Melbourne into stage 4 restrictions

New South Wales strongly recommend the wearing of masks

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in QLD







The state has recorded 671 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.





Six of the deaths are linked to the aged care sector, with the victims aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state is currently dealing with 760 active "mystery cases", labelling it the state's biggest challenge.





"That many mystery cases where we just can't track back who you got it from, how, when - that's when it's really, really challenging. "





Melbourne is under stricter Stage Four restrictions from Sunday night at 8pm, while regional Victoria will undergo Stage Three restrictions from Thursday.





Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the federal government is working hard to provide support and tackle the pandemic nationally.





"We'll continue as a federal government to do everything within our power to make sure that we deal with the threat as it manifests from day to day in the pandemic, but very importantly also, to deal with the other side of this pandemic."





The federal government will expand its mental health program, allowing access to a further 10 sessions of psychology support for those under lockdown after they have used their existing ten sessions.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says many people are likely to be confronted with mental health issues during tougher lockdowns





Meanwhile, New South Wales strongly recommend the wearing of masks from Monday.





The state has detected 12 new infections, including one traveller in hotel quarantine.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the worsening outbreak in Victoria is a threat to her state.





Mask-wearing will be encouraged in certain situations, including enclosed spaces where social distancing cannot be guaranteed, such as public transport, supermarkets and hospitality venues.





They are also recommended for customer-facing staff, in places of worship and in areas where community transmission is high.





People most vulnerable to the virus, such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, are encouraged to wear masks at all times.





State Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says masks are a "fourth line of defence" against the virus, but are not compulsory





In Queensland, another case of coronavirus has been recorded.





The man in his 20s flew to Maroochydore via Sydney on a Jetstar flight, with authorities currently undergoing contact tracing and contacting other passengers.



