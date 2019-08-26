SBS Filipino

Victoria's public drunkenness laws to be overhauled

Apryl Watrson, Tanya Day's daughter

Apryl Watrson, Tanya Day's daughter Source: SBS

Published 26 August 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Victorian government is reforming public drunkenness laws after the arrest of an Aboriginal woman who was injured in police custody. The family of the late Tanya Day, who was arrested for public drunkenness in 2017, say it's a bittersweet moment and it'll keep her legacy alive.

