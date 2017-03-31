Viral infection? The Doctor is in

Published 31 March 2017 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Feealing a bit under the weather? Been unwell for sometime? Maybe it's a viral infection. General Practitioner, Dr Joeclyn Apostol tells us why we should not take antibiotics the moment we are diagnosed with a viral infection. For more information join Celebrate Family Health on April 8 Image: Pixabay/stevepb CC0
