Viral infection? The Doctor is in

site_197_Filipino_656697.JPG

Published 31 March 2017 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Feealing a bit under the weather? Been unwell for sometime? Maybe it's a viral infection. General Practitioner, Dr Joeclyn Apostol tells us why we should not take antibiotics the moment we are diagnosed with a viral infection. For more information join Celebrate Family Health on April 8 Image: Pixabay/stevepb CC0

