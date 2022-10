Highlights Based on a national survey by Small Business Australia, it's estimated around 974,000 small business owners have drawn down on savings to keep afloat during the pandemic.

More than 500-thousand [[550,000]] have dug into superannuation.

And almost 100-thousand [[93,000] have sold real estate.

It's led to urgent appeals for additional government assistance to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.











