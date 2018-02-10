Viva: All you need to know about cruising

So, why are more of us choosing these holidays and what are the things to consider before setting sail for the ocean?
Cruise ship Source: Getty Images
Published 10 February 2018 at 12:04pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians love the sea, and cruising is growing in popularity with the over fifties.
Published 10 February 2018 at 12:04pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share