SBS Filipino

Viva: Benefits of Art

SBS Filipino

Artistic colorful background. Oil-paint tubes on watercolor drawing

Creative artistic background. Oil-paint tubes on hand painted watercolor. Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2018 at 11:30am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:29am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Not everyone considers themselves an artist. Yet, drawing or painting is something we’ve all dabbled in as children. Studies have found that expressing our imagination through artistic means is both mentally and physically beneficial as we age.

Published 18 August 2018 at 11:30am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:29am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom