Viva: Questions to ask your pharmacist

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Viva: Questions to ask your pharmacistPlay06:41SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Pharmacist Source: Getty ImageGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.06MB)Published 18 March 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:34amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages With medical breakthroughs and better nutrition, the life expectancy of Australians has increased by at least 30 years over the past century. And its expected to rise to 95 years by 2055.Published 18 March 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:34amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAs people seek ways to improve their health, it is important to understand the prescribed medications and supplements to avoid complications.You can start by asking your pharmacist questions.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul