Viva: Questions to ask your pharmacist

Pharmacist

Published 18 March 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:34am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With medical breakthroughs and better nutrition, the life expectancy of Australians has increased by at least 30 years over the past century. And its expected to rise to 95 years by 2055.

Available in other languages
As people seek ways to improve their health, it is important to understand the prescribed medications and supplements to avoid complications.

You can start by asking your pharmacist questions.

