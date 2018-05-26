SBS Filipino

Viva: The Art of Complaining

SBS Filipino

Customers waiting to be helped

Customers waiting to be helped Source: Getty Images/Darryl Estrine

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2018 at 5:00pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:31am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ever felt frustrated about a service or purchase, made a complaint, but ended up getting nowhere?

Published 26 May 2018 at 5:00pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:31am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To avoid this, there is an art to complaining that ensures your concerns are heard and taken seriously.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom