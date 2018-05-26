Viva: The Art of Complaining

To avoid this, there is an art to complaining that ensures your concerns are heard and taken seriously.
Customers waiting to be helped Source: Getty Images/Darryl Estrine
Published 26 May 2018 at 5:00pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:31am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ever felt frustrated about a service or purchase, made a complaint, but ended up getting nowhere?
Published 26 May 2018 at 5:00pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:31am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share