SBS Filipino

Viva: Why you need more fun and games in life

SBS Filipino

Grandpa and Granddaughter Play A Board Game

Family plays board game Source: Getty Images - Laura Natividad

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2018 at 12:32pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In retirement, time can slow down for those who have worked or looked after family their whole lives. So, to find a new spark in life, some retirees are turning to games for fun and friendship.

Published 5 May 2018 at 12:32pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom