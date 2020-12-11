Vlogging group aims to empower aspiring content creators

According to Mr Seriña, Filipino vloggers in Australia is a resource group for digital content creators.





"It's a group where we can share tips and ideas on how to grow our YouTube channel. It's also a place where we can feature and support Filipino vloggers here in Australia."





He adds instead of using the Sub for Sub technique that is set up to boost subscriber numbers across the YouTube community, a group like the latter is a more effective way to grow a channel.





"Sub for sub is illegal. Sub for sub is when you ask someone to subscribe to your channel and you will subscribe back to theirs."





Jojo Seriña, founder of Filipino Vloggers in Australia aims to empower aspiring content creators through their newly formed group. Source: Jojo Seriña





Mr Seriña is delighted that more than 200 vloggers have joined the group. He is excited for them to impart their journey to inspire fellow content creators.





He adds they are now launching series of virtual events to help members grow their channels.





"I'm so amazed of the response of Filipinos in the group. They’re happy we came up with this especially those who just started vlogging. In this group, we can teach them how to set up their first channel."





And while vloggers can monetise their channels, creating videos in itself require much dedication and effort, he cites.





"You'll be able to monetise your channel if you have many views but it requires a lot of patience. So before thinking about the money, think about the passion you're willing to put in."





He also encourages creators to focus on making quality content for their vlogs.





"The golden rule is creating quality content. The best things about us Filipinos is we have a captive market. We want to see and relate to other people's lives that's why we watch vlogs. The more organic the vlog, the more support."





If you are an aspiring content creator looking for support, you can join the Filipino Vloggers in Australia .











