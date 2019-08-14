SBS Filipino

Voluntary euthanasia in WA

A supplied image of Prof David Goodall with his 104th birthday cake.

Doctors are trying to stop 104-year-old Perth scientist David Goodall from accessing euthanasia. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 15 August 2019 at 9:59am, updated 15 August 2019 at 10:03am
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

Under proposed laws introduced to state parliament, terminally ill Western Australians could end their lives through a drug or ask a doctor to do it for them through voluntary euthanasia.

