Vox Pop: Is the government taking enough measures to control Ncov spread?

Filipinos in Australia share their opinion about the novel coronavirus Source: Supplied
Published 7 February 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 10 February 2020 at 2:52pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Is the Australian government taking enough measures to control the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus? We took to the streets to find out.
Published 7 February 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 10 February 2020 at 2:52pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share