Vox Pop: What's your opinion about the COVIDSafe app?

"My main concern is where my data will go and how long the data will be stored. It’s up in the air, we won’t know where our data can go," says Mr Daniel Deleña from the public relations industry.





IT professional Mutya Guilas is mainly concerned about her data going in the wrong hands especially that cybercrime is on the rise in Australia.





"Although it's in a secure information storage system, we live in a modern world and anything is possible, hackers are smart."









Communications engineer Herbert Fangon finds the tool helpful citing he's not very much concerned about privacy issues when he downloaded the app.







"I am not concerned about privacy, in fact I downloaded the app. It says the government can only access your location if you tested positive for COVID-19."







The new app is the Australian government’s response to tracking and containing coronavirus outbreaks.













According to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the app is an important public health initiative that will help keep the family and community safe from further spread of coronavirus through early notification of possible exposure.



“Australians are doing an extraordinary job to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the coronavirus, but we cannot be complacent,” he says.





The federal government has encouraged all Australians to download its COVIDSafe digital contact-tracing app saying that downloading the app is voluntary but the government has previously said 40 per cent of Australians need to take up the contact-tracing app for it to be a success.





What the government says about your data if you download the app?

Only state and territory health officials will be able to use the information.

COVIDSafe only keeps contact information for 21 days. This covers the maximum incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for someone to be tested for COVID-19.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, and Australia no longer needs the app, the app and the information on it will be deleted permanently.







