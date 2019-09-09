Vulnerable people born overseas, missing out on support services

A man in a wheelchair Source: AAP
There are concerns vulnerable people born overseas and living with a disability in Australia are missing out on support services. The organisation People with Disability Australia says the national scheme set up to service the disabled community needs to be more accessible and inclusive.
