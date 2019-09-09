SBS Filipino

Vulnerable people born overseas, missing out on support services

Published 10 September 2019 at 9:41am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:18am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
There are concerns vulnerable people born overseas and living with a disability in Australia are missing out on support services. The organisation People with Disability Australia says the national scheme set up to service the disabled community needs to be more accessible and inclusive.

