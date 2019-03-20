WA Consul looks ahead for the Filipino community

Highlights:

Typical problems they address– for 457 visa, some are asked to work longer hours as they should, and are unpaid

They admit the need to reach more Filipinos -- 34,600 people born in the Philippines, only 2800 are in their mailing list

Consular Staff are relatively new in Australia and are not members of any community organisations

"We want to tap the youth, ‘there are so many promising young people. We’ve got extremely intelligent achievers who will gonna be leades in the future. We want them to succeed

We want to be able to bring the community together. The community has a voice. So people will listen to them. Because it is a big community We want to help them get a clubhouse