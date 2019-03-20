WA Consul looks ahead for the Filipino community

Highlights:
- Philippine Honorary Consular office in WA provides consular missions in the state
- Consular Staff are relatively new in Australia and are not members of any community organisations
- They admit the need to reach more Filipinos -- 34,600 people born in the Philippines, only 2800 are in their mailing list
- "There is a slowdown of temporary visa," Honorary Consul Gillis
- Typical problems they address– for 457 visa, some are asked to work longer hours as they should, and are unpaid
- Their Visions:
- "We want to tap the youth, ‘there are so many promising young people. We’ve got extremely intelligent achievers who will gonna be leades in the future. We want them to succeed
- We want to be able to bring the community together. The community has a voice. So people will listen to them. Because it is a big community We want to help them get a clubhouse
- Make the professionals want to come in and be involved in the community. We need to bring them in. We are not seeing them at the moment."
- WA and the Philippines have got the longest history of any Asian migrant community, where there have been Filipinos in WA for 129 years.
- Gillis discussed at length the independent Ball and Filipino Fiesta, with some spectacular guests