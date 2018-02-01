WA Council had the most new Aussie citizen of Filipino background

Wanneroo Council has more new Aussie of Filipino background than in any other council across Australia in last Australia Day ceremony; WA Premier Mark McGowan opens doors to new $1.6 billion Perth stadium; Lead contamination fears spark water flushing regime for Perth schools; Augusta bushfires downgraded as WA hit by fires and flooding; Mermaid tail and fin toys dramatically increase drowning risk in children, experts warn; Buskers 'bender' to hit Perth with world record juggling attempt; Australian a cappella group discovered on YouTube to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall







