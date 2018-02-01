WA Council had the most new Aussie citizen of Filipino background

SBS Filipino

Published 1 February 2018 at 3:38pm
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS

Perth Report. Summary of latest news from Western Australia by Cielo Franklin Image: Wanneroo City council (Google Map)

Wanneroo Council has more new Aussie of Filipino background than in any other council across Australia in last Australia Day ceremony; WA Premier Mark McGowan opens doors to new $1.6 billion Perth stadium; Lead contamination fears spark water flushing regime for Perth schools; Augusta bushfires downgraded as WA hit by fires and flooding; Mermaid tail and fin toys dramatically increase drowning risk in children, experts warn; Buskers 'bender' to hit Perth with world record juggling attempt; Australian a cappella group discovered on YouTube to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall



