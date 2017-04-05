SBS Filipino

WA photographer captures the hidden cost of mining world's gems

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_659435.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 5:07pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is an ancient endeavour that has evolved into a highly regulated industry in much of the developed world. But for many other countries, mining remains a dangerous, crude and lethal practice where lives are lost and broken. Australian photographer Hugh Brown has spent seven years chronicling the lives of those who work in so-called artisanal mining.

Published 5 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 5:07pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Hugh Brown (SBS) 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul