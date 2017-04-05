WA photographer captures the hidden cost of mining world's gems

Image: Hugh Brown (SBS)
Published 5 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 5:07pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is an ancient endeavour that has evolved into a highly regulated industry in much of the developed world. But for many other countries, mining remains a dangerous, crude and lethal practice where lives are lost and broken. Australian photographer Hugh Brown has spent seven years chronicling the lives of those who work in so-called artisanal mining.
Published 5 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 5:07pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share