SBS Filipino

Wanted: matchmaker for people seeking affordable accessible housing

SBS Filipino

A wheelchair accessible bathroom

A wheelchair accessible bathroom at Marriott Inn Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many Australians living with a disability find it difficult to find housing that meets their needs. It is prompting calls for a comprehensive Australian register of accessible and affordable existing housing to help play matchmaker.

Published 7 January 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom