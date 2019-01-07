Wanted: matchmaker for people seeking affordable accessible housing

A wheelchair accessible bathroom at Marriott Inn Source: Getty Images
Published 7 January 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many Australians living with a disability find it difficult to find housing that meets their needs. It is prompting calls for a comprehensive Australian register of accessible and affordable existing housing to help play matchmaker.
Published 7 January 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 2:57pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share