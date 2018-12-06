SBS Filipino

Warning from David Attenborough that our natural world is about to disappear

David Attenborough at the UN Climate conference

British naturalist and TV personality David Attenborough delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the COP24 summit in Katowice, Poland. Source: AAP

Published 6 December 2018
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sir David Attenborough says the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon unless urgent action is taken.

Available in other languages
