Warning of winter gas supply shortfall

GAS STOCK

AEMO has warned of gas supply shortages in southern states if there is extreme weather this winter. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The national energy regulator has warned of gas supply shortages in southern states if there's extreme weather this winter. Australia’s Energy Market Operator (AEMO) also says gas shortfalls could be a long-term problem.

Key Points
  • The Australian Energy Market Operator's annual report found that New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania will face gas shortfalls over the next four years during extreme winter weather events.
  • Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of gas. But 80 per cent of the supply is sent overseas.
  • Greater investment in renewable energy is needed, says one of the councillor of Climate Council.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Warning of winter gas supply shortfall in Filipino.mp3 image

Warning of winter gas supply shortfall in Filipino.mp3

04:46
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIPPINES-SINGAPORE-ASIA-AVIATION

PAL to fly direct to Perth from 27 March

Medical students attend university classes in Philippines

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 17 March

A man's hand pointing to an energy bill's amount due with Australian dollars to pay for the bill on the other hand.

Energy-savings tips amid looming price hike in July

Visa Application

Expression of Interest for an Australian Visa: A Guide to the Application Process and Timelines