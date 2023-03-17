Warning of winter gas supply shortfall

Key Points
- The Australian Energy Market Operator's annual report found that New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania will face gas shortfalls over the next four years during extreme winter weather events.
- Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of gas. But 80 per cent of the supply is sent overseas.
- Greater investment in renewable energy is needed, says one of the councillor of Climate Council.
